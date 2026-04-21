Reynaldo Lopez headshot

Reynaldo Lopez News: Records just three outs in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Lopez (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout across one inning.

Lopez allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in a 46-pitch first inning, as the Nationals batted around. James Wood then led off the second inning with a solo shot ahead of a Luis Garcia single, and Lopez's night was done after 58 pitches. It was Lopez's shortest start since going 0.2 innings in July of 2020. The right-hander now owns a 3.74 ERA and 20:11 K:BB across 21.2 innings to begin the 2026 campaign. Lopez is tentatively scheduled to next take the mound Sunday at home against the Phillies.

Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves
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