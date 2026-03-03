Reynaldo Lopez News: Sharp in second spring outing

Lopez gave up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings during Atlanta's split-squad game against the Rays on Sunday. He struck out three.

The 32-year-old right-hander fired 27 of 42 pitches for strikes in an impressive outing, although it came against a Tampa Bay lineup that featured only a couple regulars headlined by Yandy Diaz. Lopez made only one start in 2025 before being lost to shoulder surgery, but he's looking healthy so far in camp -- he's tossed five scoreless innings in two Grapefruit League appearances with a 5:2 K:BB. He had trouble maintaining his velocity Sunday, however, and while he topped out at 94.5 mph with his fastball, he was sitting between 89.9 mph to 91.7 mph in his third and final frame. If Lopez's arm holds up, he'll be locked into an Opening Day rotation spot for Atlanta.