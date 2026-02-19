Reynaldo Lopez headshot

Reynaldo Lopez News: Sitting 93 mph in live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lopez sat at 93 mph and touched 94 in the second inning of his live batting practice session Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's an encouraging spot to be at this stage of spring training for Lopez, who averaged 95.5 mph with his four-seamer during his All-Star 2024 season. The right-hander made just one start in 2025 before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his pitching shoulder, but he is without restrictions this spring and has a spot in Atlanta's rotation locked up.

Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
