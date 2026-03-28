Reynaldo Lopez News: Six strong innings in season debut

Lopez took a no-decision Saturday against the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Lopez might not have been overly dominant in his season debut, but he kept the Royals quiet until Salvador Perez opened the scoring with a seventh-inning solo shot. It was particularly encouraging to see the right-hander get his fastball velocity as high as 97 mph, considering he's coming off arthroscopic shoulder surgery from a year ago. Lopez tossed 77 pitches Saturday, and he'll be trying to further build himself up during his next scheduled outing in Arizona.