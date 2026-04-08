Reynaldo Lopez News: Suspension reduced to five games

Lopez's suspension has been reduced from seven to five games after he reached a settlement with Major League Baseball, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lopez had been handed a seven-game ban after throwing a pitch near the head of the Angels' Jorge Soler in Tuesday's game that led to a benches' clearing brawl. Between the successful appeal and a team off day Thursday, Lopez will not have to miss a start. He's lined up to take the ball next Tuesday at home against the Marlins.