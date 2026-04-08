Reynaldo Lopez News: Suspension reduced to five games
Lopez's suspension has been reduced from seven to five games after he reached a settlement with Major League Baseball, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Lopez had been handed a seven-game ban after throwing a pitch near the head of the Angels' Jorge Soler in Tuesday's game that led to a benches' clearing brawl. Between the successful appeal and a team off day Thursday, Lopez will not have to miss a start. He's lined up to take the ball next Tuesday at home against the Marlins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reynaldo Lopez See More
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching ResultsYesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reynaldo Lopez See More