Reynaldo Lopez News: Tossed from Tuesday's game

Lopez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Angels after getting into a fight with Jorge Soler.

After giving up a two-run homer to Soler in the second inning, Lopez plunked the 34-year-old outfielder with a 96-mph fastball in the third and threw another pitch near his head in the fifth, prompting Soler to charge the mound. Both players were ejected after trading punches and may also receive a suspension from MLB. Lopez finished the day with two unearned runs allowed on three hits and two walks while logging seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings.