Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder Injury: Activity ramping up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 7:03pm

Lowder (shoulder) threw a side session Tuesday and will throw again in the bullpen Friday, MLB.com reports.

If all goes well Friday, Lowder could begin facing hitters a few days after. The right-hander left a start May 7 with shoulder discomfort and was given an injection in the AC joint.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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