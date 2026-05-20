Rhett Lowder Injury: Activity ramping up
Lowder (shoulder) threw a side session Tuesday and will throw again in the bullpen Friday, MLB.com reports.
If all goes well Friday, Lowder could begin facing hitters a few days after. The right-hander left a start May 7 with shoulder discomfort and was given an injection in the AC joint.
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