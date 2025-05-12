Rhett Lowder Injury: Completes second rehab start

Lowder (forearm) gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings in his rehab start Sunday with High-A Dayton.

After covering three innings in his first rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Lowder shifted his assignment to the Midwest League for his second outing. Though he was capped at three innings once again, Lowder pushed up his pitch count to 63 (45 strikes). Lowder's final line wasn't especially impressive, though he was a victim of some bad luck on balls in play, as all five of the hits he allowed were singles. Lowder is likely to make at least one more start in the minors before the Reds decide whether he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list. Cincinnati could have a spot available in the rotation for Lowder once he's activated, as he might be viewed as an upgrade over Chase Petty for the No. 5 spot while the team waits for Hunter Greene (groin) to make his return from the IL.