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Rhett Lowder Injury: Confirmed for start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed Wednesday that Lowder (shoulder) will start Sunday's game in St. Louis, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Francona had indicated previously that Lowder would rejoin the Reds' rotation for Sunday's series finale as long as he got through Tuesday's rehab start with Triple-A Louisville without any hiccups. That happened, as the righty had an 8:0 K:BB over five innings while yielding three runs. Lowder threw 70 pitches on Tuesday, so he will not be fully stretched out against the Cardinals. The right-hander has been sidelined since early May due to right shoulder discomfort.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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