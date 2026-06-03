Rhett Lowder Injury: Confirmed for start Sunday

Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed Wednesday that Lowder (shoulder) will start Sunday's game in St. Louis, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Francona had indicated previously that Lowder would rejoin the Reds' rotation for Sunday's series finale as long as he got through Tuesday's rehab start with Triple-A Louisville without any hiccups. That happened, as the righty had an 8:0 K:BB over five innings while yielding three runs. Lowder threw 70 pitches on Tuesday, so he will not be fully stretched out against the Cardinals. The right-hander has been sidelined since early May due to right shoulder discomfort.