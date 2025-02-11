Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder Injury: Dealing with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:36pm

Lowder's throwing program is being limited due to right elbow soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

An MRI on Lowder's elbow showed no structural damage, which is certainly good news. However, any elbow-related issue is cause for concern. If healthy, Lowder will be competing for a spot in the Reds' rotation, but this injury could throw a wrench into that even if it's ultimately not serious. Slated to turn 23 in March, Lowder, posted a 1.17 ERA over six regular-season starts last season, although that came with a 22:14 K:BB across 30.2 innings.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now