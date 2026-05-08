Rhett Lowder Injury: Gets injection, not going on IL yet
Lowder was given an injection in the AC joint of his right shoulder after an MRI on Friday came back negative, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Lowder had to be lifted from Thursday's start versus the Cubs with right shoulder discomfort, but he's been cleared of structural damage and could throw a bullpen session as soon as Sunday if he responds well to the injection. A trip to the injured list remains a distinct possibility, but the Reds will not make a roster move with Lowder just yet.
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