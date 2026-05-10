Rhett Lowder Injury: IL move coming
Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Lowder (shoulder) will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The right-hander received an injection in the AC joint of his right shoulder after an MRI came back negative Friday, and he'll spend at least a couple weeks on the shelf. Manager Terry Francona indicated Lowder is taking a break from mound work but will continue to throw, which could indicate his absence won't be a lengthy one. The Reds didn't make the transaction official prior to Sunday's matchup with the Astros, but the move should be announced in the near future.
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