Rhett Lowder Injury: Making rehab start Tuesday

Lowder (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lowder threw a successful live batting practice session Wednesday, clearing the way for him to pitch in an official game. The right-hander is slated to throw 70 pitches in Tuesday's outing, so it might be the only rehab start he needs before rejoining the Reds' rotation. Lowder has been sidelined since early May with right shoulder discomfort.