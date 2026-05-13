Rhett Lowder Injury: Move to IL made official
The Reds placed Lowder on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort.
Lowder was forced to exit his start last Thursday with right shoulder trouble and subsequently was given an injection in the AC joint. He does not have any structural damage, so Lowder has a chance to return soon, but it will depend on how he does after he's cleared to ramp up throwing again. Chris Paddack was signed to take Lowder's roster spot and should also hold down a slot in the rotation while Lowder is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week25 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More