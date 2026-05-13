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Rhett Lowder Injury: Move to IL made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Reds placed Lowder on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort.

Lowder was forced to exit his start last Thursday with right shoulder trouble and subsequently was given an injection in the AC joint. He does not have any structural damage, so Lowder has a chance to return soon, but it will depend on how he does after he's cleared to ramp up throwing again. Chris Paddack was signed to take Lowder's roster spot and should also hold down a slot in the rotation while Lowder is out.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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