Rhett Lowder Injury: Resumes throwing Monday

Lowder (elbow) will begin a throwing progression Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

Lowder has been shut down in the early days of camp due to right elbow soreness that developed during his throwing sessions in January. The righty said Monday that he feels "great with where I'm at now" and views the brief shutdown period as a blessing in disguise because he was able to fine-tune some of his mechanics. Opening Day availability remains possible for Lowder, but the Reds will proceed cautiously with the young righty.