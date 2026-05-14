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Rhett Lowder Injury: Resuming throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Lowder (shoulder) will resume throwing Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lowder was given an injection in the injured AC joint of his right shoulder earlier this week and officially landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The right-hander's absence could be relatively brief, but until Lowder is ready, the newly-signed Chris Paddack will hold down a slot in the Reds' rotation.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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