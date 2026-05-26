Rhett Lowder Injury: Slated to face hitters
Lowder (shoulder) is expected to face hitters Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Lowder has ramped up his rehab including a high-intensity throwing session Monday. The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder discomfort that cropped up during a start May 7. Assuming a rehab outing would be needed, Lowder could return to Cincinnati by the end of next week.
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