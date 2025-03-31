Rhett Lowder Injury: Throwing off mound
Lowder (forearm) is throwing off a mound in Arizona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
After missing all of spring training with a forearm strain, Lowder has taken the next steps in his recovery. He was scheduled to throw again Sunday and will continue to ramp up. The right-hander may eventually pitch in the majors this season, but Lowder is expected to begin 2025 at Triple-A Louisville.
