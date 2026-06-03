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Rhett Lowder Injury: Throws 70 pitches in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 4:39am

Lowder (shoulder) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out eight with no walks over five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

After appearing in a simulated game last week, Lowder kicked off a rehab assignment in impressive fashion, throwing 70 pitches (50 strikes). It's unclear what the right-hander's next step is, but the innings and the pitch count sets him up for a possible return to Cincinnati's rotation in five days.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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