Rhett Lowder Injury: Will face hitters early next week

Lowder (shoulder) is expected to face hitters early next week, Charlie Goldsmith of of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lowder recently resumed throwing off the mound as he works his way back from an AC joint issue in his right shoulder, and he's almost ready to face hitters. The righty said he's "pushed to be aggressive to get back as fast as possible," but he will not quite be ready when first eligible Monday. It shouldn't be long after that, however, as long as Lowder's recovery continues at its current trajectory.