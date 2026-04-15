Rhett Lowder News: Earns win in quality start

Lowder (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Lowder ran into trouble in the second inning, allowing three straight baserunners, capped by a two-run double from Daniel Susac but settled in well after that, tossing four straight scoreless frames. The 24-year-old found himself running into traffic again in the seventh, when he exited with runners at the corners, and one inherited runner later came around to score. Despite the late blemish, Lowder delivered another strong outing and has now posted quality starts in two of his last three appearances. Through 23 innings, the right-hander owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 15:7 K:BB, with a road matchup against Tampa Bay on deck.