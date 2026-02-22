Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder News: First game action since 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Lowder allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four over two innings in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.

Lowder was the second of three pitchers competing for the fifth spot in the rotation used in the Cactus League opener. He followed Chase Burns (two scoreless innings, three walks) and was followed by Julian Aguiar (two innings, one run). For Lowder, who missed all of 2025 with a forearm and oblique injuries, this was his first game action in a big-league setting since September of 2024. The right-hander threw 37 pitches (23 strikes).

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
25 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
101 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
129 days ago
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026
MLB
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026
Author Image
Brad Johnson
150 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
175 days ago