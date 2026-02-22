Rhett Lowder News: First game action since 2024
Lowder allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four over two innings in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.
Lowder was the second of three pitchers competing for the fifth spot in the rotation used in the Cactus League opener. He followed Chase Burns (two scoreless innings, three walks) and was followed by Julian Aguiar (two innings, one run). For Lowder, who missed all of 2025 with a forearm and oblique injuries, this was his first game action in a big-league setting since September of 2024. The right-hander threw 37 pitches (23 strikes).
