Rhett Lowder News: Greeted roughly Monday
Lowder allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Athletics.
The Athletics jumped on Lowder for four runs and four hits in the first inning, when the right-hander expended 26 pitches. He told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that catcher Tyler Stephenson's mound visit helped turn him around. In three Cactus League outings (two starts), Lowder has a 4.15 ERA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 8.2 innings. He remains in competition with Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson for the final two spots in the rotation.
