Rhett Lowder News: Logs no-decision in Game 2 of twin bill

Lowder completed 6.2 innings in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against St. Louis, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Lowder began the outing well, getting through three scoreless frames with only one hit and one walk on his ledger. However, the Cardinals got to him for two runs on four hits in the fourth before striking for another pair of runs in the sixth. Though Lowder wasn't able to record a quality start, he did tie his longest outing of the season -- he had previously tossed 6.2 frames in a win over San Francisco on April 15. The right-hander will carry a mediocre 5.17 ERA into his next appearance, which is lined up to take place in Arizona.