Rhett Lowder News: Makes case for rotation
Lowder allowed one walk and struck out three over three hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Angels.
Lowder was on point with all of his pitches, dispatching nine of 10 batters faced on 30 offerings (21 strikes). He was so efficient that the right-hander retired to the bullpen to throw another 10 pitches. This was Lowder's first Cactus League start and second spring outing. The ability throw all his pitches for strikes should serve him well in the competition for the final spot in Cincinnati's rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues31 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues107 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues135 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026156 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week181 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More