Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder News: Makes case for rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 6:59am

Lowder allowed one walk and struck out three over three hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Angels.

Lowder was on point with all of his pitches, dispatching nine of 10 batters faced on 30 offerings (21 strikes). He was so efficient that the right-hander retired to the bullpen to throw another 10 pitches. This was Lowder's first Cactus League start and second spring outing. The ability throw all his pitches for strikes should serve him well in the competition for the final spot in Cincinnati's rotation.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
