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Rhett Lowder News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 3:25pm

Lowder was told that he has made the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lowder was informed along with fellow starters Brandon Williamson and Chase Burns. The three of them will occupy two rotation spots and back each other up in those spots due to their recent injury histories or lack of experience. Lowder is coming back from a forearm injury and oblique strain that he suffered in 2025.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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