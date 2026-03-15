Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder News: Manages traffic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 9:51am

Lowder allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rangers.

The results weren't pretty, but Lowder got practice at managing and working around traffic on the bases. The righty also worked his pitch count to 76 (44 strikes). After a couple of breezy outings to open the Cactus League, Lowder has been stung for seven runs (four earned), 11 hits and four walks over seven innings in his next two spring starts. Still, he's probably done enough to nail down one of the two available spots in the rotation. Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson are also in the mix for the rotation.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 6
MLB
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 6
Author Image
John Venezia
9 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
10 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
46 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
122 days ago