Rhett Lowder News: Manages traffic
Lowder allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rangers.
The results weren't pretty, but Lowder got practice at managing and working around traffic on the bases. The righty also worked his pitch count to 76 (44 strikes). After a couple of breezy outings to open the Cactus League, Lowder has been stung for seven runs (four earned), 11 hits and four walks over seven innings in his next two spring starts. Still, he's probably done enough to nail down one of the two available spots in the rotation. Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson are also in the mix for the rotation.
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