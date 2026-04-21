Rhett Lowder News: Notches third win
Lowder (3-1) picked up the win Monday against the Rays after giving up one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
The right-hander delivered a second straight quality start and third overall of the campaign, while limiting Tampa Bay to a single first-inning run during Monday's comfortable victory. Lowder has already set a career high with three wins and has enjoyed a productive start to the campaign with a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 29 innings.
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