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Rhett Lowder News: Overcomes slow start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Lowder did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Tigers. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings.

Lowder put the Reds on the back foot early after giving up a two-run double to Kerry Carpenter in the first inning. Lowder managed to settle in thereafter, keeping the Tigers off the board over the next four frames before exiting the game with the Reds up 3-2, but he did not come away with the win after Detroit scored six runs over the seventh and eighth innings. Lowder has given up two earned runs or less in four of his first six starts of the season, and he sits at a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 34 innings. He's lined up to start next week on the road against the Pirates.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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