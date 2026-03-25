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Rhett Lowder News: Scheduled for third game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 6:06am

Lowder is scheduled to start the third game of the regular season, March 29, against the Red Sox, Rich Rovito of MLB.com reports.

The Reds had to adjust their plans with Nick Lodolo (blister) set to open the season on the injured list. He was scheduled to pitch Saturday but will be replaced by Brady Singer. Lowder was planned to be part of a three-pitcher tandem that would make up the fourth and fifth spots of the rotation, but now each pitcher will have their own slot. After Singer, the rotation will be Lowder, Chase Burns and then Brandon Williamson. Lowder finished off his preseason work Tuesday with 50 pitches over three innings in an exhibition against Milwaukee.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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