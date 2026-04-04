Rhett Lowder News: Shuts out Texas over six innings
Lowder (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts across six shutout innings.
It was Lowder's first major-league win since September of 2024, as he was limited to just five minor-league starts last season due to oblique and forearm issues. Lowder won a job in the Reds' rotation this spring, and the 24-year-old breezed through six shutout frames on 82 pitches. Through two starts this year, Lowder has a 1.64 ERA and 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road versus the Marlins next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/297 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 297 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More