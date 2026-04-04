Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder News: Shuts out Texas over six innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:15pm

Lowder (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts across six shutout innings.

It was Lowder's first major-league win since September of 2024, as he was limited to just five minor-league starts last season due to oblique and forearm issues. Lowder won a job in the Reds' rotation this spring, and the 24-year-old breezed through six shutout frames on 82 pitches. Through two starts this year, Lowder has a 1.64 ERA and 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road versus the Marlins next week.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
MLB
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
Author Image
John Venezia
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago