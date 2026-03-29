Rhett Lowder News: Strikes out five in no-decision

Lowder did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Lowder surrendered a two-run homer in the fourth inning but also managed four scoreless frames. He threw 56 of 86 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 14 whiffs, including six on his slider. The former first-round pick logged just 9.1 minor-league innings last season due to multiple injuries but is getting an opportunity to stick with the Reds in 2026. He's slated for a road matchup against the Rangers next weekend.