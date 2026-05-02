Rhett Lowder News: Sunk by Bucs
Lowder (3-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on five hits and four walks over just 1.1 innings in a 17-7 rout at the hands of the Pirates. He struck out one.
In the shortest outing of his brief career, Lowder threw only 25 of 52 pitches for strikes and got the hook after walking three straight batters in the second inning, only to see Connor Phillips then issue free passes to the next four Pittsburgh hitters. Lowder has lasted at least five innings in each of his first six starts this season, but the disastrous outing ballooned his ERA from 3.18 to 5.09. The 24-year-old righty will try to rebound in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Cubs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets23 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More