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Rhett Lowder News: Sunk by Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Lowder (3-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on five hits and four walks over just 1.1 innings in a 17-7 rout at the hands of the Pirates. He struck out one.

In the shortest outing of his brief career, Lowder threw only 25 of 52 pitches for strikes and got the hook after walking three straight batters in the second inning, only to see Connor Phillips then issue free passes to the next four Pittsburgh hitters. Lowder has lasted at least five innings in each of his first six starts this season, but the disastrous outing ballooned his ERA from 3.18 to 5.09. The 24-year-old righty will try to rebound in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Cubs.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
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