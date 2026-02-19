Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder News: Throws first bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lowder threw a bullpen session Monday that manager Terry Francona described as "very polished," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lowder showed no rust after missing all of 2025 with a forearm injury followed by an oblique strain. The right-hander was able to have a normal offseason, which included work in the Arizona Fall League. Lowder's in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Julian Aguiar, Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
