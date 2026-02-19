Rhett Lowder News: Throws first bullpen
Lowder threw a bullpen session Monday that manager Terry Francona described as "very polished," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Lowder showed no rust after missing all of 2025 with a forearm injury followed by an oblique strain. The right-hander was able to have a normal offseason, which included work in the Arizona Fall League. Lowder's in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Julian Aguiar, Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues22 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues98 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues126 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026147 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week172 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More