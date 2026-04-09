Rhett Lowder News: Yields five runs in loss Thursday
Lowder (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the Marlins, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 5.1 innings.
Lowder hasn't been able to miss many bats in the early going this season, and he generated just seven whiffs on 95 pitches against Miami. Lowder served up four extra-base hits, including a pair of doubles to Owen Caissie. An RBI single by Javier Sanoja was the knockout blow in the sixth inning, as Lowder left trailing 5-1. Lowder has a 3.31 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He's slated to face the Giants at home Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/2911 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhett Lowder See More