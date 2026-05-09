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Rhylan Thomas News: Claimed by Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Astros claimed Thomas off waivers from the Mariners on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Thomas was DFA'd by Seattle on Sunday after slashing .260/.313/.328 with two homers, nine RBI and 15 runs scored through 31 games in Triple-A. He'll remain in the minors to begin his time with the Astros, though his addition to the 40-man roster will make it easier for him to return to the majors at some point. Hunter Brown (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Rhylan Thomas
Houston Astros
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