Rhylan Thomas News: Claimed by Astros

The Astros claimed Thomas off waivers from the Mariners on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Thomas was DFA'd by Seattle on Sunday after slashing .260/.313/.328 with two homers, nine RBI and 15 runs scored through 31 games in Triple-A. He'll remain in the minors to begin his time with the Astros, though his addition to the 40-man roster will make it easier for him to return to the majors at some point. Hunter Brown (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.