Rhylan Thomas News: Moved to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Thomas to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Thomas did everything he could to claim a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster, slashing .486/.535/.784 with two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored over 43 plate appearances, but he will instead head back to Tacoma to begin 2026. The 25-year-old outfielder has batted .327 and stolen 45 bases across 181 Triple-A games since joining the Mariners organization in 2024, but Seattle's crowded outfield corps will likely make it hard for him to find playing time in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhylan Thomas See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer183 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups273 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week322 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target323 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!August 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhylan Thomas See More