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Rhylan Thomas News: Moved to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:37pm

The Mariners optioned Thomas to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Thomas did everything he could to claim a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster, slashing .486/.535/.784 with two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored over 43 plate appearances, but he will instead head back to Tacoma to begin 2026. The 25-year-old outfielder has batted .327 and stolen 45 bases across 181 Triple-A games since joining the Mariners organization in 2024, but Seattle's crowded outfield corps will likely make it hard for him to find playing time in the majors.

Rhylan Thomas
Seattle Mariners
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