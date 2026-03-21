Rhylan Thomas News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Thomas to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Thomas did everything he could to claim a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster, slashing .486/.535/.784 with two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored over 43 plate appearances, but he will instead head back to Tacoma to begin 2026. The 25-year-old outfielder has batted .327 and stolen 45 bases across 181 Triple-A games since joining the Mariners organization in 2024, but Seattle's crowded outfield corps will likely make it hard for him to find playing time in the majors.