Rhylan Thomas headshot

Rhylan Thomas News: Stellar start to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Thomas went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup with the Angels.

Thomas has been red hot this spring, going 5-for-12 with a pair of homers in seven games. While he doesn't currently have a clear path towards an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas has certainly turned heads in the Mariners' organization. The 25-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-8 in three games with Seattle last year, though he slashed an eye-popping .325/.380/.411 with seven homers and 35 steals across 134 games with Triple-A Tacoma.

Rhylan Thomas
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhylan Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhylan Thomas See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
165 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
255 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
304 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
305 days ago
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
MLB
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
August 1, 2024