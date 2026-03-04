Rhylan Thomas News: Stellar start to spring
Thomas went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup with the Angels.
Thomas has been red hot this spring, going 5-for-12 with a pair of homers in seven games. While he doesn't currently have a clear path towards an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas has certainly turned heads in the Mariners' organization. The 25-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-8 in three games with Seattle last year, though he slashed an eye-popping .325/.380/.411 with seven homers and 35 steals across 134 games with Triple-A Tacoma.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhylan Thomas See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer165 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups255 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week304 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target305 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!August 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhylan Thomas See More