Rhylan Thomas News: Stellar start to spring

Thomas went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup with the Angels.

Thomas has been red hot this spring, going 5-for-12 with a pair of homers in seven games. While he doesn't currently have a clear path towards an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas has certainly turned heads in the Mariners' organization. The 25-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-8 in three games with Seattle last year, though he slashed an eye-popping .325/.380/.411 with seven homers and 35 steals across 134 games with Triple-A Tacoma.