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Rhys Hoskins Injury: Placed on IL with back inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 12:31pm

The Guardians placed Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to low back inflammation.

Hoskins started and played all nine innings in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Giants, but he may have picked up the back injury at some point along the way. The Guardians called up David Fry from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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