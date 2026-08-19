Rhys Hoskins Injury: Placed on IL with back inflammation
The Guardians placed Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to low back inflammation.
Hoskins started and played all nine innings in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Giants, but he may have picked up the back injury at some point along the way. The Guardians called up David Fry from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
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