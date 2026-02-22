Rhys Hoskins News: Agrees to minors deal with CLE

Hoskins agreed to a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the contract will pay Hoskins a base salary of $1.5 million should he make the major-league roster, which seems likely. Hoskins missed extended time last season with a Grade 2 thumb sprain, but he has been above league average by wRC+ every year of his career. He will compete for time at first base and designated hitter with Cleveland.