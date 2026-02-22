Rhys Hoskins News: Agrees to minors deal with CLE
Hoskins agreed to a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the contract will pay Hoskins a base salary of $1.5 million should he make the major-league roster, which seems likely. Hoskins missed extended time last season with a Grade 2 thumb sprain, but he has been above league average by wRC+ every year of his career. He will compete for time at first base and designated hitter with Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More