Rhys Hoskins News: Bangs out three doubles Wednesday
Hoskins went 3-for-4 with three doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Royals.
The veteran first baseman is still looking for his first homer with the Guardians, but it's only a matter of time. Hoskins has gone 7-for-27 (.259) through nine appearances, and five of those hits have been two-baggers to go along with three runs, two RBI and a 6:12 BB:K.
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