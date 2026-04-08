Rhys Hoskins News: Bangs out three doubles Wednesday

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with three doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

The veteran first baseman is still looking for his first homer with the Guardians, but it's only a matter of time. Hoskins has gone 7-for-27 (.259) through nine appearances, and five of those hits have been two-baggers to go along with three runs, two RBI and a 6:12 BB:K.