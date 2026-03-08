Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Belts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:05am

Hoskins started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's spring game against San Diego.

Hoskins, who served as the designated hitter in his first four Cactus League appearances, made his first start in the field. His first at-bat was an epic 13-pitch battle with Padres starter Michael King that ended in a strikeout. Two innings later, he took King deep on a first-pitch fastball for his first spring homer, a two-run shot. An inning later, the first baseman singled in another two runs. Until Saturday, Hoskins was having a difficult spring, going 1-for-12 while striking out seven times.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
