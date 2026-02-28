Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Debuts for Guards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hoskins served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

Hoskins made his debut in a Guardians uniform Friday and helped spur a rally with his seventh-inning free pass. It looked like he'd struck out a third time on 3-2 pitch leading off the inning, but Hoskins challenged the ruling, and ABS reversed the call for a walk. Cleveland went on to score five times.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
