Rhys Hoskins News: Debuts for Guards

Hoskins served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

Hoskins made his debut in a Guardians uniform Friday and helped spur a rally with his seventh-inning free pass. It looked like he'd struck out a third time on 3-2 pitch leading off the inning, but Hoskins challenged the ruling, and ABS reversed the call for a walk. Cleveland went on to score five times.