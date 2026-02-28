Rhys Hoskins News: Debuts for Guards
Hoskins served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.
Hoskins made his debut in a Guardians uniform Friday and helped spur a rally with his seventh-inning free pass. It looked like he'd struck out a third time on 3-2 pitch leading off the inning, but Hoskins challenged the ruling, and ABS reversed the call for a walk. Cleveland went on to score five times.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More