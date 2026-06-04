Rhys Hoskins News: Delivers from middle of order
Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
The Guardians got major contributions from the middle of the order with cleanup batter Kyle Manzardo and Hoskins behind him combining to go 5-for-8 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI. The clout was the sixth for Hoskins, who has spent a good portion of the season hovering around a .200 batting average. Hoskins is slashing .203/.349/.414 over 49 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More