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Rhys Hoskins News: Delivers from middle of order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 6:15am

Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

The Guardians got major contributions from the middle of the order with cleanup batter Kyle Manzardo and Hoskins behind him combining to go 5-for-8 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI. The clout was the sixth for Hoskins, who has spent a good portion of the season hovering around a .200 batting average. Hoskins is slashing .203/.349/.414 over 49 games.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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