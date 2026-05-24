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Rhys Hoskins News: Drawing fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 9:08am

Hoskins will start at first base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Hoskins will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, with four of those starts coming at first base in place of Kyle Manzardo. The two have largely been working in a platoon this season, but Manzardo has been on the bench for three of the Guardians' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, despite having posted a .924 OPS since the beginning of May. It's unclear if Hoskins has usurped Manzardo as the Guardians' primary option at first base, as it's possible that manager Stephen Vogt just wanted to give Hoskins a full slate of starts during the three-game series in Philadelphia, where the 33-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his big-league career.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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