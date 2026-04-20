Rhys Hoskins News: Drawing fourth straight start

Hoskins will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Hoskins will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with Cleveland having faced three right-handed starters during that stretch. The 33-year-old had begun to lose out on regular starts after striking out at a 41.4 percent clip over his first eight games, but he's turned in more competitive plate appearances since then, walking nearly as often as he's struck out (5:6 BB:K). Hoskins is still batting just .192 on the season and isn't providing much power either (one home run), making him an underwhelming fantasy option through the first three-plus weeks.