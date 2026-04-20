Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Drawing fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Hoskins will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Hoskins will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with Cleveland having faced three right-handed starters during that stretch. The 33-year-old had begun to lose out on regular starts after striking out at a 41.4 percent clip over his first eight games, but he's turned in more competitive plate appearances since then, walking nearly as often as he's struck out (5:6 BB:K). Hoskins is still batting just .192 on the season and isn't providing much power either (one home run), making him an underwhelming fantasy option through the first three-plus weeks.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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