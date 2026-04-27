Rhys Hoskins News: Drawing fourth straight start

Hoskins will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Rays.

Hoskins will remain in the lineup for a fourth straight game after getting on base in five of his 12 plate appearances over the previous three contests. The 33-year-old should continue seeing regular starts versus left-handed pitching at the expense of Kyle Manzardo, but Hoskins will likely remain limited to more of a part-time role against righties.