Rhys Hoskins News: Drawing fourth straight start
Hoskins will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Rays.
Hoskins will remain in the lineup for a fourth straight game after getting on base in five of his 12 plate appearances over the previous three contests. The 33-year-old should continue seeing regular starts versus left-handed pitching at the expense of Kyle Manzardo, but Hoskins will likely remain limited to more of a part-time role against righties.
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