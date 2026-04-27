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Rhys Hoskins News: Drawing fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Hoskins will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Rays.

Hoskins will remain in the lineup for a fourth straight game after getting on base in five of his 12 plate appearances over the previous three contests. The 33-year-old should continue seeing regular starts versus left-handed pitching at the expense of Kyle Manzardo, but Hoskins will likely remain limited to more of a part-time role against righties.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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