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Rhys Hoskins News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Hoskins is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Hoskins had started each of the previous four tilts, but he'll begin Tuesday's contest on the bench. Chase DeLauter is getting a turn in the designated hitter spot, and George Valera will patrol right field.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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