Rhys Hoskins News: Goes deep in loss

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta.

Hoskins accounted for the Guardians' lone run with a sixth-inning blast, his first home run of the season. Following a bumpy start, Hoskins has RBI in four consecutive contests, while going 5-for-16 with four extra-base hits. He's slashing .231/.333/.436 over 12 games played.