Rhys Hoskins News: Goes deep in loss
Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta.
Hoskins accounted for the Guardians' lone run with a sixth-inning blast, his first home run of the season. Following a bumpy start, Hoskins has RBI in four consecutive contests, while going 5-for-16 with four extra-base hits. He's slashing .231/.333/.436 over 12 games played.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More