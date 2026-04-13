Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 5:36am

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta.

Hoskins accounted for the Guardians' lone run with a sixth-inning blast, his first home run of the season. Following a bumpy start, Hoskins has RBI in four consecutive contests, while going 5-for-16 with four extra-base hits. He's slashing .231/.333/.436 over 12 games played.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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